New Delhi, March 2: EaseMyTrip is planning charter flights from Oman to India to help passengers travel safely and smoothly, Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti announced in a post on X. "If you or someone you know needs assistance, please join the channel and share this message widely," Nishant Pitti wrote on X. This comes after the escalation of conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran (Operation Epic Fury), the skies over the Middle East have fallen silent. Major hubs--Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat--have seen hundreds of flight cancellations.

Many Indians are reported to be stranded in several West Asian countries. With UAE airspace strictly regulated and under pressure, Oman has emerged as a critical transit point. EaseMyTrip has earlier advised international travellers to monitor airlines and keep their travel plans flexible due to Iran and Israel keeping their airspace closed for civilian flight operations amid military escalation between the two nations. Iran-Israel War: EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Rikant Pittie Issues Global Travel Alert, Urges Flexible Planning as Airspace Closes.

On Saturday, the United States and Israel carried out joint missile attacks on Iran, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities, signalling a sharp escalation that risks expanding tensions into a broader regional conflict in West Asia. There have been reports of counterstrikes on Israel too. Meanwhile, Iran has retaliated, targeting Israel and US assets in multiple Gulf states. Multiple explosions have been heard in Iran's capital, Tehran, while blasts have also been reported in several other locations across the country. Iran-Israel War: IRGC Launches 10th Missile Wave Targeting Tel Aviv as Israel Eliminates Top Iranian Intelligence Officials in Tehran Strike.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate halt to hostilities and urgent de-escalation in West Asia, urging world leaders to "act responsibly".

