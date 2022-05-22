Lucknow, May 22 (PTI) A meeting of the BJP legislators was held at the residence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, where they were briefed on how to present their views in the Assembly, a minister said.

"The chief minister on this occasion said the MLAs should try to speak more effectively but using fewer words," he said, adding that the meeting lasted for around two hours.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna briefed MLAs about various rules and how to speak, he said.

Allies Sanjay Nishad of NISHAD party and Ashish Patel of Apna Dal-Sonelal were also present on this occasion.

