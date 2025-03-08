New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday supported the remarks of a Sambhal police officer that while Holi comes once a year, Friday prayers take place every week.

Adityanath said the official may have spoken as a "pehelwan", but what the Arjun awardee said was correct.

Also Read | Punjab Building Collapse: Multi-Storey Building of Textile Factory Collapses in Ludhiana, 6 Trapped, Rescue Operation On (Watch Video).

The chief minister, speaking at the India Today Conclave here, thanked religious leaders for deciding to hold Friday namaz after 2 pm.

He said namaz could be offered after 2 pm, and people who wish to do so before that can pray at home.

Also Read | UP Board Exam: 19 Nabbed Over Cheating in Class 10 English Exam, 14 From Principal's House.

Whoever wants to go to a mosque should mind the Holi colours, he said.

Holi this year will be celebrated on a Friday.

Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhury had said that Holi is a festival that comes once a year, whereas Friday prayers take place 52 times in a year. If anyone feels uncomfortable with the colours of Holi, they should stay indoors on that day.

Sambhal had witnessed communal violence in November last year.

The opposition Samajwadi Party has accused the police official of acting as an agent of the BJP.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath also rejected allegations that his government tried to hide deaths in the Maha Kumbh stampede, saying the priority was to help the injured and ensure people who had taken a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya left the Sangam area easily.

He said that once the administration took care of the injured and ensured the pilgrim rush had eased out, it briefed the media.

As many as 30 pilgrims had died in the January 29 stampede.

He also said the Maha Kumbh was a fine example of unity and a lesson for those who had questioned the congregation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)