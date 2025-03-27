Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 27 (ANI): Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda R Patil has expressed strong criticism over the internal functioning of the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that "politically ambitious individuals and proponents of adjustment politics" caused significant setbacks to the party during the Lok Sabha elections.

https://x.com/BasanagoudaBJP/status/1905124656681714161

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Government Begins Large-Scale Verification of Beneficiaries, Thousands May Lose Benefits.

In his X post, he wrote, "Some politically ambitious individuals and proponents of adjustment politics caused severe setbacks to the party in the Lok Sabha elections. The high command's failure to review the defeats in Kalaburagi, Raichur, Ballari, and Chikkodi has led to the party's decline in Kalyana Karnataka."

Lamenting the current state of the party, Patil remarked, "It is regrettable that the Bharatiya Janata Party, once renowned as a party of workers, is now mired in family politics."

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly in English: Inspirational Quotes With Meaning for Students To Share During Morning School Assembly on March 28, 2025.

He further highlighted what he described as the party's "dual policies," noting that while MLAs who criticized the BJP faced no expulsion, individuals like him were sidelined and expelled.

"The party's dual policies are evident in the fact that while MLAs who openly spoke against the party and participated in meetings of the ruling party were not expelled, individuals like me, who worked tirelessly to strengthen the party in North Karnataka, have been expelled. This is a mirror reflecting the party's contradictory stance,' he said in X post.

Basanagouda R Patil said he pioneered the Waqf struggle dharna, protested the Valmiki scam and SCSP/TSP fund misuse, and earned praise from JPC Chairman Jagadambika Pal. He consistently opposed North Karnataka's neglect, Krishna project delays, and KPSC corruption and demanded a probe into postpartum deaths, but his party reform ideas were rejected by some.

Basanagouda further issued a stern warning to the party leadership, stating, "If adjustment politics does not stop, the party will certainly be reduced to ruins. The party must put an end to family politics and provide opportunities to leaders who genuinely care for the people. The party does not need leaders who criticize government policies for the sake of formality in the morning and then participate in feasts at their homes in the evening." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)