Dharamsala, Nov 1 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor R V Arlekar on Tuesday called upon the people of the state to adopt 'swadeshi' in every walks of life for the creation of a self-reliant India.

At a discussion on the 'Role of mathematician Radhanath Sikdar in India's Freedom Struggle', he said, "We have the ability to guide the whole world while moving ahead on the path of India's rich tradition and knowledge. It is necessary that we awaken ourselves."

Also Read | WhatsApp Bans Over 26 Lakh 'Bad' Accounts in India As Amended IT Rules Take Shape.

On the occasion, a short film on the life and works of Radhanath Sikdar, who measured the height of Mount Everest, was also screened.

The governor felicitated seven mountaineers of Himachal Pradesh who scaled Mount Everest. ITBP DIG Prem Singh and BSF Assistant Commandant Ravi Kant Negi attended the event.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Will Give Non-BJP Government Under Rahul Gandhi's Leadership, Says President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Dr Anil D. Sahasrabuddhe, former president of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), delivered a keynote address on the contribution of great Indian personalities in the field of science.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)