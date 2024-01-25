Mahrajganj (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) The police here have launched a probe after a video emerged showing a group of advocates allegedly attacking a sub-inspector over some issue.

Police said the lawyers allegedly thrashed Sub-Inspector Durgesh Singh, in charge of the collectorate outpost, following an argument between him and the lawyers over Singh issuing a prohibitory challan to one of the advocates.

The incident happened Wednesday outside the Maharajganj Superintendent of Police office. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the purported video, a policeman can be seen trying to save himself from lawyers punching and slapping him around.

Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena said that a probe has been ordered and further action will be taken after a meeting with the officials of the Bar Association.

