New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Congress leader Rashid Alvi on Monday criticised the government over rising pollution in Delhi NCR after GRAP-2 was invoked, saying authorities are prioritising votes over controlling pollution and are using religion as a weapon.

Speaking to ANI, Alvi said, "The pollution will increase after today because the government has no interest in controlling the pollution. The government is interested in getting votes. That is why it uses religion as a weapon..."

Meanwhile, amid the festive fervour gripping the National Capital Region (NCR) and the whole country, and amid the "Poor" air quality in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained in the 'poor' category (between 201-300 AQI), for the past few days amid Diwali fervour across the region. As of 4 PM on Sunday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 296 according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

"Actions under Stage-I & II of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored and reviewed in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and intensify measures to the extent of the GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage-I & II", order by CAQM read.

CAQM has further directed all the agencies concerned also to be required to take note of various actions and the targeted timelines as envisaged in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and take appropriate actions accordingly in the field, particularly the dust mitigation measures in Delhi-NCR.

As part of GRAP Stage 2, CAQM has directed the carrying out of mechanical/vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of the identified roads on a daily basis. Moreover, the Commission has called for increased parking fees, an increase in frequency of bus and metro services, and the strict implementation of regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors to conserve power while also ensuring an uninterrupted supply of electricity.

"Ensure water sprinkling along with use of dust suppressants (at least every alternate day, during non-peak hours) on roads to arrest road dust, especially at hotspots, heavy traffic corridors, vulnerable areas and proper disposal of dust collected in designated sites/landfills," CAQM mentioned in an official statement.

The order further mentioned enhancing vehicle parking fees to discourage private transport, synchornise traffic movements and deploy adequate personnel at intersections/traffic, alert in newspapers / TV / radio to advise people about air pollution levels and Do's and Don'ts for minimising polluting activities.

Stage 2 also includes intensifying inspections and strict enforcement of dust control measures at Construction and Demolition sites. (ANI)

