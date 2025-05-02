Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana government has called an all-party meeting here on Saturday to discuss the Punjab government's refusal to release more water for the state.

The announcement on Friday comes hours after the AAP government in the neighbouring state held a similar meeting that saw parties putting up a united stand on the issue and contemplating calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days.

The meeting called by the BJP government will be held here under the chairmanship of Saini to discuss the water-related issues in the wake of Punjab's move, officials said.

Apart from the ruling BJP, other parties which have been invited for the meeting are the Congress, the INLD, the JJP, the AAP, the BSP and the CPI(M).

A fresh row had erupted over the issue of water sharing between the two neighbours, with the Punjab government refusing to release more water to the BJP-ruled Haryana.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who chaired the all-party meeting on the water issue here on Friday, has asserted that his government will not allow the release of more water to the neighbouring state, claiming it has already utilised 103 per cent of its allocated share.

Mann had said the Punjab government, as a humanitarian gesture, had already generously allotted 4,000 cusecs of water daily to Haryana since April 6.

He also hit out at the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) for its decision to release extra water to Haryana, saying such "robbery" of Punjab's rights will not be tolerated and that the board has no right to "dictate" matters related to his state.

In the national capital, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a high-level meeting on Friday, which advised carrying out the BBMB's decision to release 4,500 cusecs of extra water from Bhakra dams to Haryana for the next eight days to meet the state's urgent water requirements.

The meeting was convened to discuss the issue of implementing BBMB's decision to meet the urgent water needs of the state and some parts of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Panchkula on Friday, chief minister Saini strongly condemned the Punjab's ruling AAP for "politicising" the water issue.

Punjab is the land of the Gurus, and we bow to them, he said, adding that his counterpart Mann should focus on working for the welfare of the people of Punjab.

"Such dirty politics is not good for anyone... As the head of Haryana, I assure that if the people of Punjab ever need drinking water, we will install tubewells, extract water from our ground and provide it to them. I guarantee that no person in Punjab will remain thirsty," he said.

"We have repeatedly said that water is a natural resource. If politics continues like this, the water will go to waste and flow into Pakistan, which has been shedding the blood of our innocent citizens," he said.

He reiterated that Haryana was only asking for the share of water it used to receive earlier, not more.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)