Puri (Odisha) [India], June 30 (ANI): In wake of the tragic stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra that claimed three lives and left several others injured, newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra and Puri Collector Chanchal Rana on Monday assured that elaborate safety measures are now in place across the temple town.

Officials said a structured queue system has been implemented for devotees, and senior officials have been deployed both inside and outside the Jagannath Temple to ensure smooth movement and overall safety.

Also Read | Maharashtra Chakka Jam on July 01: Transport Operators Threaten Indefinite Strike From Tuesday Over E-Challan, Penalties; Check Their Key Demands and Other Details.

Control rooms have also been set up to closely monitor the situation and coordinate an immediate response in case of any emergencies.

Speaking to ANI, newly appointed SP Pinak Mishra said, "Today is the fourth day of the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. We have made very good arrangements. Lakhs of devotees are having darshan of Lord Jagannath... the crowd is under control... We have made a queue system, and all devotees are entering through one gate. They are having darshan of the Lord and exiting through another gate... Senior officers are deployed inside and outside the temple... our control room is also closely monitoring the crowd and its activities..."

Also Read | Who Is Anjali Vishwakarma? All About Woman IPS Who Got Into Heated Argument With BJP MLC Arun Pathak During Operation Sindoor Cup Match at Kanpur's Green Park Cricket Stadium (Watchy Video).

Puri Collector Chanchal Rana also spoke to ANI and said, "A very elaborate arrangement has been made for the Adapa Mandapa darshan of Lord Jagannath. Barricade arrangements have been made for all the devotees so that there is a uniformed and disciplined way of entering the garbha griha. We have also built ramps for the devotees, allowing them to have a clear view of Lord Jagannath.

Earlier on Sunday, Pinak Mishra was appointed as the new SP of Puri, while Chanchal Rana replaces Siddharth Shankar Swain was appointed as the new Collector.

These changes came in the wake of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's directive for a detailed administrative inquiry to be conducted under the supervision of the Development Commissioner.

Odisha Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi were also suspended for dereliction of duty related to the stampede incident.

The stampede occurred during the Rath Yatra in Puri, as overcrowding led to the unfortunate deaths of three devotees and injuries to several others.

Expressing deep sorrow, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased devotee.

The Chief Minister ordered a detailed administrative inquiry under the supervision of the Development Commissioner and instructed the transfer of the District Collector.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that Rath Yatra is a source of pride for Odisha and assured strict action against those responsible for the mishap. He emphasised that such incidents must not recur, ensuring the safety and sanctity of the festival in the future.

He added that an investigation will be conducted into the security lapse and action will be taken against those responsible. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)