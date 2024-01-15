Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 15 (ANI): Ram devotees from various corners of Tripura convened at Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala to mark the 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The atmosphere was vibrant as participants organized a lively meeting accompanied by a colourful rally ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Notable figures such as Chitta Maharaj of Shanti Kali Ashram, Gayamani Brahmachari, and Kartik Prabhu graced the occasion, with Chitta Maharaj taking centre stage as the main speaker.

Preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. In an audio message, PM Modi said he was fortunate to be a witness to what he described as a "historic" and "auspicious" occasion.

"There are only 11 days left for the Pran Pratishthaceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I, too, will witness this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me a medium to represent all Indians during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual 11 days from today. I seek blessings from all of you,"

PM Modi said in an audio message on the social media platform 'X'. Prime Minister Modi said he has decided to rigorously follow all the rituals despite his hectic schedule and responsibilities. As a result, he has embarked on an 11-day anushthan. PM Modi further said that he was fortunate to witness the ceremony.

"I am going through this feeling for the first time in my life. I am experiencing a different kind of devotion. For me, this emotive journey (bhav yatra) is a moment of realisation, not expression. I am unable to express its depth, prevalence and intensity in words. You can understand my situation. The dream with which several generations lived, I have the opportunity to attain this," the PM added.

Meanwhile, the President of the Mauritius Sanatan Dharm Temples Federation, Bhojraj Ghoorbin informed that all temples in Mauritius will organise Ramayan Chanting and celebrate on January 22, commemorating the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

He said, "In Mauritius, all our Hindu brothers and sisters are in a different mood nowadays. As from the Sankranti, on January 15, all our mandirs in Mauritius are doing the Ramayan chanting. And especially on the 22nd, we are having the same as we used to celebrate Diwali. In Mauritius, we are celebrating two Diwali.

"The first Diwali is on January 22, and the second Diwali is on October 31. We will do it the same as we all know: after 14 years of Vanwas (exile), Prabhu Shri Ram is coming to Ayodhya. So this time, not after 14 years, Prabhu Ram is coming after 500 years" he added. (ANI)

