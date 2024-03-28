Agra, March 28: Agra police has arrested one person for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Khandauli Police Station area

Additional Commissioner of Police Sukanya Sharma on Thursday said that they received a complaint from the minor's father, after which an FIR was registered and suspect arrested.

"Today, on 28th March, information about the rape of a minor girl was received at Khandauli Police Station. The accused has been arrested. The FIR has been registered on the basis of the victim's father's complaint." ACP Sukanya Sharma told ANI.

Further action is being taken in the case. Delhi Horror: Protesters Vandalise Cars Following Alleged Rape of 4-Year-Old Girl at Tuition Centre in Pandav Nagar, Accused Arrested (Watch Videos).

Earlier this month the Uttar Pradesh police arrested a man in Mainpuri district under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping his minor stepdaughter. Mumbai: Woman Alleges Rape by Instagram Friend; Case Registered at Worli Police Station.

A case of rape and other sections under the POCSO Act was registered in Karhal police station, Mainpuri, based on a complaint lodged by the survivor.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)