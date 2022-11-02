Agra (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A man was thrashed by another here after he objected to the harassment of his wife by the latter, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Pappu Chauhan of Kalindi Vihar under Etmaddulah police station area, was allegedly harassing the woman for a long time. He was arrested on Monday on a complaint lodged by the woman, they said.

According to the FIR, Chauhan would also make obscene gestures at the woman. The woman complained to her husband, who confronted the accused.

Angered by this, Chauhan went to the shop of the complainant's husband and beat him up. He also fired in the air, the FIR stated.

A CCTV video of the incident went viral on social media.

Inspector Vinod Kumar of Etmaddulah police station said the accused was arrested on Monday. More than half a dozen cases are already registered against him.

