Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): After poll victory in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his maiden foray in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, saying that they did not leave any stone unturned to loot the state that has been blessed with abundant resources.

Alleging that the Opposition has been targeting him, Kejriwal said that Congress ruled the mountain state for 30 years while BJP was in power for 17 years the hilly state.

"Both these parties looted Himachal Pradesh and now they are cursing me," he said.

The AAP national convenor claimed that the BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur target him in their speeches, apprehending the poll challenge from the AAP in the state.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Jairam Thakur for his statement that "the Delhi model is not acceptable in the state", Kejriwal said, "Delhi model means an honest government."

On Thakur's statement that "societal and political circumstances are different here", Kejriwal slammed the ruling BJP in the state and said, "It is not a question of circumstances, but your intentions which are wrong."

Giving an example of the "Dehli model", Kejriwal invited the Chief Minister to visit the national capital and see government schools there.

"It is time to make 'Naya Himachal Pradesh'. I urge all the good people in the BJP and Congress to leave their parties and join the AAP. I request the people of this state to give AAP a chance," Kejriwal said.

He also said that he has heard that the BJP will hold early Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Alleging that Thakur copies the schemes of the AAP, Kejriwal said, "In an examination hall, the Chief Minister was copying from his answer script. I wrote that Delhi would be given 300 units of free electricity, and he wrote 125 units of free electricity would be provided in Himachal. It is said you need to be smart even to cheat."

Kejriwal claimed that the Chief Minister was pulled up for announcing free electricity in the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

