Puri (Odisha) [India], July 5 (ANI): Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik paid tribute to the Bahuda Yatra with a striking sand sculpture on Puri beach on July 4, as the coastal town geared up for the return of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra to the Jagannath Temple from Shri Gundicha Temple.

Preparations for the ceremonial return of the chariots, Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana, are also in full swing, as thousands gathered along the Grand Road (Bada Danda) to witness the divine procession.

Girijashankar Sarangi, a devotee, shared the significance of the occasion: "Mahaprabhu was born here at Gundicha Temple... Today, after nine days of celebrations, Mahaprabhu will be heading home. On the way, Mahaprabhu's chariot will stop at the Mausi Maa temple, where he will be offered poda pitha, and it will then be distributed as prasad among devotees. The procession will then proceed to the Shri Jagannath Temple."

Meanwhile, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Yogesh Khurania expressed confidence in the peaceful conduct of the grand festival amid heightened security deployment.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees who have gathered in large numbers. The administration has made an elaborate arrangement. About 205 platoons of police have been deployed, and senior officers are also present to monitor the entire arrangement. The entire town of Puri is under CCTV surveillance, and everything is being monitored from the control room," Khurania told ANI.

Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened outside the Shri Gundicha Temple, also known as the Mausi Maa Temple.

Police presence has been enhanced, particularly outside the Shri Gundicha Temple, where nearly 10,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the safety of the massive gathering of devotees.

Speaking to ANI, Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra said extensive security measures are in place for the smooth conduct of the return chariot festival.

He said, "More than 10000 police personnel have been deployed... We have around eight companies of the RAF."

"We have made elaborate police arrangements. Today, we are also expecting huge crowds of devotees who will join in this festival. Ensuring the safety of all devotees is our priority," he added.

Mishra highlighted that the annual festival is celebrated through the coordinated efforts of multiple stakeholders.

"This festival is celebrated with the coordination of many stakeholders. We are closely in touch with all the Sevayats, temple authorities, and the district administration," he added.

The coastal town of Puri is alive with devotion and cultural fervour as preparations peak for the Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra to the Jagannath Temple from Shri Gundicha Temple on Saturday.

This marks the culmination of the annual Rath Yatra festival, drawing lakhs of devotees to the sacred city. The streets of Puri buzz with vibrant performances as artists and devotees celebrate the occasion. (ANI)

