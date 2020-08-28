New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Parliament Session, Congress MPs have appealed that Question Hour is an important part of Parliament system and it should be continued.

Taking to Twitter, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil said: "Question hour is a right of great importance in Parliament. In the old ruling too, the great importance of the Question Hour has been stated."

The Congress leader, while stressing that in any case, Parliament should not meet only for the business of the government, expressed hope that Speaker will take care of the Question Hour and the time that MPs get.

Another Congress MP from Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi tweeted, "Disturbing media reports about Parliament suspending question hour. I would appeal to the Speaker, Lok Sabha and Chairman, Rajya Sabha to uphold the best democratic traditions. Parliaments across the world have been functioning fully. India should be a leader not a laggard."

The monsoon session of the Parliament would be held from September 14 to October 1 and both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will have 18 sittings.

The Congress party on Thursday appointed Rajya Sabha MP and former union minister Jairam Ramesh as the chief whip of the party in Rajya Sabha and also formed a group of 10 MPs for smooth and effective coordination in both the Houses of Parliament.

Congress party also appointed two young faces, Gaurav Gogoi as deputy leader and Ravneet Singh Bittu as the whip of the party in Lok Sabha. While party leader K. Suresh will continue to remain as the Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha.

Congress formed a group comprising of 10 MPs in Parliament to deal with issues relating to Parliament which include Ghulam Nabi Azad (Leader of the Party), Anand Sharma (Deputy Leader), Jairam Ramesh (Chief Whip), Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, AR Chowdhury (Leader of the Party), Gaurav Gogoi (Deputy Leader), K Suresh(Chief Whip), Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu(Whip). (ANI)

