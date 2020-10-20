New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked him to tell when he will "throw the Chinese out of Indian territory".

There has been tension between India and China on the border in eastern Ladakh since May this year, and the Congress leader has been attacking the government over its handling of the issue .

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Says 'Number of Seats in MBBS Course Increased to 4,000 in West Bengal'.

"Dear PM, In your 6 pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you," he said on Twitter.

His tweet came minutes before the Prime Minister was to address the nation.

Also Read | Trafalgar Day 2020: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day That Marks Victory of Royal Navy Over French and Spanish Fleets at the Battle of Trafalgar.

The Sino-India border tension also led to a bloody clash in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, and though there were many casualties on the Chinese side, the details were not made public by Beijing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)