Amritsar, Aug 13 (PTI) A day before the arrival of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, police recovered a hand grenade from the Ranjit Avenue area here.

The CM is scheduled to visit Amritsar on Saturday to dedicate Jallianwala Bagh Centenary Memorial Park, located in the Ranjit Avenue area, to the public.

Also Read | The Congress’ #Telangana Unit Prez A. Revanth Reddy on Friday Appeared Before the ACB … – Latest Tweet by IANS Tweets.

The grenade was found by sweepers of the municipal corporation near a house.

Later, heavy police force reached the spot.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Minor Girl Abducted And Raped In Barmer District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

A bomb disposal squad was also called to the site.

The squad took the hand grenade in a sand bag to the outskirts of the city where it was diffused, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Harminder Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)