Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 25 (ANI): In a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army recovered 1.3 Kg of commercial-grade explosives from Kishtwar ahead of Republic Day.

The explosives were recovered from the general area of Nagar Nala near Dul in Kishtwar District on Monday.

Also Read | Tripura Govt To Provide Free Advanced Medical Treatment to People of the State, Says CM Biplab Kumar Deb.

According to the Indian Army, the recovery included 11 sticks of commercial-grade explosives (each weighing 125 gm), one detonator and a detonating wire.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Bulandshahr Riot Accused Yogesh Raj's Nomination Rejected.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)