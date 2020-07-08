Ahmedabad, Jul 8 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose by 156 to 22,418 on Wednesday, state Health department said.

With five more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll in the district has crossed the 1,500-mark and reached 1,501, it said.

A total of 170 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the district to 17,363.

Of the 156 new cases, 149 cases were reported from the limits of the Ahmedabad municipal corporation and rest 7 from rural areas, the department said.

