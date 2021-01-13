Ahmedabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Ahmedabad district reported 116 fresh coronavirus positivecases on Wednesday, the highest in Gujarat, taking the total number of infections to 60,418, the state health department said.

With two more deaths, the count of fatalities in the district rose to 2,274, it said.

The overall number of recovered cases increased to 54,434 in Ahmedabad district with 170 patients getting discharged in the day.

Of the 116 new cases, 111 infections were reported in Ahmedabad city while five cases were from rural areas, the release said.

Of the total seven zones in Ahmedabad, the south zone has the highest number of 409 active cases, followed by the west zone with 405 cases,the AhmedabadMunicipal Corporation (AMC) said.

The total number of active cases in the city is 2,279.

The total COVID-19 cases in rural Ahmedabad went up to 3,954, while recoveries rose to 3,881, officials said.

