New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Kalkaji Peethadheeshwar Mahant Surendranath Avadhut on Monday said that Holika Dahan will be observed on March 3, following the conclusion of the lunar eclipse.

Speaking to ANI, Avadhut said, "Holika Dahan will take place on March 3, between 6:22 pm and 8:50 pm, once the lunar eclipse concludes. He explained that, in the Sanatan tradition, Holi is a festival of great significance, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. This year, Holika Dahan coincides with Purnima Tithi, specifically Bhadra Rahit Purnima, which is regarded as particularly auspicious."

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

The festival begins with Holika Dahan, where a bonfire is lit to mark the death of Holika, a symbol of evil and a special Puja to burn evil spirits is performed.

The festival of colors also follows a Hindu mythology, where Demon King Hiranyakashyapu, who was unhappy with his son Prahlad for his wholehearted devotion to the God Vishnu, ordered his sister Holika to kill Prahlad.

Earlier, in Uttar Pardesh a large number of devotees gathered at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to celebrate Rangbhari Ekadashi ahead of the Holi festival.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, highlighted the historical significance of Rangbhari Ekadashi and noted that the city of Varanasi continues to uphold its centuries-old customs.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, while speaking to ANI, said, "The tradition of Rangbhari Ekadashi is very ancient in Kashi...This tradition is followed in Kashi Vishwanath Dham...Cultural programs are also held during this time."

Further, a large number of devotees participated in the Holi Utsav held at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan of Mathura district, ahead of the Holi festival. (ANI)

