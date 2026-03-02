New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Axis Bank at the Statesman House Building at Connaught Place received a bomb threat via email on Monday, with police arriving at the spot swiftly for a search. Police personnel and dog squad teams are currently present at the spot and are conducting a thorough search.

One of the employees in the building spoke to ANI, stressing how such threats trigger widespread panic among the people, stating, "We were doing our work just like on normal days. Suddenly, there is a call that a bomb threat has been made. So, that creates a panic situation for us. When we came out of the building, we saw that there was a bit of a panic situation. There was a police car. The fire brigade and the dog squad had also come there."

"So, it was such a situation that, ofcourse, creates a panic condition for all of us...Because after leaving home, this is the only place where we feel safe. If such threats are coming there, then of course it is a matter of fear," he added.

Further details about the threat are awaited.

Earlier, four schools in the national capital also received bomb threat emails in the morning, triggering panic among parents and authorities.

The emails were noticed after 8 am, following which the police and fire services were alerted.

The schools include Army Public School, Salwan Public School, Meera Public School, and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya.

Earlier on February 23, the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Delhi Secretariat, the Red Fort and two schools in the national capital received bomb threats via email, Delhi Police said, adding that "nothing suspicious was found."

The Delhi Police stated that the email threatening to bomb the institutions in the national capital mentioned a "Khalistani group."

"A bomb threat sent via email threatens to destroy the Army School, the Red Fort, and the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Nothing suspicious has been found so far. The email mentions a Khalistani group," Delhi Police said.

The bomb threat emails, received earlier today, triggered immediate search operations by security agencies, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, the Delhi Secretariat received a bomb threat via email. The fire department received the call at 12 noon, after which teams were sent to the spot."Nothing has been found yet," Delhi Fire Service said. (ANI)

