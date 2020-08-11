Ahmedabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Ahmedabad reported 150 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total in the district to 28,192, the Gujarat health department said.

The death toll rose to 1,640 with three new fatalities, it said.

The number of recovered cases rose to 22,816 with 204 more patientsgetting discharged, the departmentsaid.

Ahmedabad city reported 139 new cases and the rural parts 11, it said.

All the three fatalities were reported from the city, the department added.

