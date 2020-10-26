Ahmedabad, Oct 26 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat increased to 41,628 on Monday with the addition of 173 new infections, the state health department said.

The death of two patients took the COVID-19 fatalities in the district to 1,907, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 3,645 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Lowest Daily Count in Past Four Months.

At the same time, 112 fresh recoveries increased the number of patients dischargedfrom hospitals so far to 36,085, said the department in a release.

Ahmedabad city reported 160 new COVID-19 cases and 92 recoveries, while the rural parts reported 13 new cases and 20 recoveries.

Also Read | Cow Slaughter Prevention Act Misused, Any Meat Presented as Beef Without Forensic Analysis: Allahabad High Court.

As per the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the city's west zone has again reported the highest number of active cases among seven city zones.

There are 565 active cases in the west zone, followed by 522 in the north-west zone and 500 in the south-west zone. With 319 active cases, the central zone has the lowest number of active cases, the AMC said.

As many as 1,083 beds are occupied out of a total 2,036 made available across 69 private hospitals requisitioned by the AMC for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said.

As many as 96 beds are occupied and 65 available in ICUs with ventilators, it said.

Also, 430 beds are occupied and 403 available in isolation wards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)