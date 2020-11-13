Ahmedabad, Nov 13 (PTI) Ahmedabad in Gujarat reported 219 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its count to 44,909, while three patients died and 185 people were discharged from hospitals, an official said on Friday.

Of the 219 new cases, the highest for any district in the state during this period, 190 were from city limits, which also accounted for 167 of the people discharged, he said.

Also Read | Odisha Horror: 5-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped and Stoned to Death in Dhenkanal District.

The district's toll now stands at 1,947 while the number of those who have recovered from the infection is 39,637, he said.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation asked imaging centres not to perform high resolution computerised tomography (HRCT) scan of the lungs of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 10 Killed, 20 Injured as Van Overturns in Shivpuri District.

The AMC said it had noticed that several such patients, directed to stay in home isolation, are visiting imaging centres out of anxiety to get their lungs checked.

They were putting the lives of others at risk by breaking home isolation norms and were liable to be prosecuted under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the civic body said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)