Ahmedabad, Jul 13 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat mounted by 164 on Monday, taking the tally to 23,259, state health department said.

With three more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll has risen to 1,522, it said.

A total of 125 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases in the district to 17,947.

152 of the 164 new cases were reported from the limits of the Ahmedabad municipal corporation and 12 cases from rural areas.

