Ahmedabad, Sep 22 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district rose by 185 in the last 24 hours to 35,303, Gujarat health department said on Tuesday.

With three more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll mounted to 1,804 in the district, it said.

Also Read | NASA’s Satellite Images Shows Early Stubble Burning by Farmers in Punjab And Haryana.

A total of 124 people were discharged, taking the total count of recoveries to 29,365, it said.

Out of 185 new cases, 157 were reported from Ahmedabad city while 26 cases were reported from rural areas.

Also Read | Shapoorji Pallonji Group to Exit Tata Sons, Issues Statement to Confirm End of 70-Year-Old Relation.

Two of the three fatalities occurred in the city while one was reported from rural areas, the department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)