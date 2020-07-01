Ahmedabad, Jul 1 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose by 215 to 21,128 on Wednesday, state health department said.

The death toll in the district went up by 8 in the day to 1,449, it said.

With 125 patients getting discharged in the day, the number of the recovered cases in the district has risen to 16,093.

Of the 215 new cases, 208 cases were reported from the areas under the Ahmedabad municipal corporation. Seven cases were reported from other parts of the district, as per the health department.

