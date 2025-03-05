New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday said developments in the field of Artificial Intelligence could add USD 1 trillion to India's economy.

Dubey, who's the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communication and Information Technology, said the panel at its meeting on Wednesday deliberated on the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on banking, revenue and other related sectors.

"The prime minister is very serious on this. He recently co-chaired the AI Action Summit. India needs to progress vis-a-vis AI... We can't stop the technology. The economy is expected to grow by around USD 1 trillion only with the AI. As many as 50-60 lakh people will get jobs," Dubey said.

During the meeting, the committee also deliberated on reports on the demands for grants of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, which are expected to be tabled in the second half of the Budget Session beginning next week.

Dubey also said that India will emerge as a leader in the field of AI.

