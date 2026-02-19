New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Senior Economic Advisor (Plan Division) in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), Yogita Swaroop, highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence in improving the outreach of government schemes at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Speaking to ANI at Bharat Mandapam, she said the ministry operates helplines across the country to expand access to welfare programmes. "We run helplines nationwide so that the outreach of our government schemes and program reach a vast audience. This particular field could help us immensely, where we can disseminate information in a much shorter time in various vernacular languages so that a person in Mizoram, Ladakh, Kerala can understand the local languages," she said.

Swaroop added that the Prime Minister's vision reflects the aspirations of the country." Whatever our Prime Minister has said, it's a vision not only of himself, but it's a vision of every individual in this country," she added.

Meanwhile, PM Modi outlined a comprehensive roadmap for the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence, warning that without "human values and guidance," the technology could become self-destructive. He emphasised that Artificial Intelligence requires a foundation of clear human values and direction, maintaining that technology must be coupled with human trust to achieve meaningful global impact.

Addressing the Leaders' Plenary of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, the Prime Minister stated that India is committed to fostering a responsible and human-centric global ecosystem. "I have three suggestions for the ethical use of excellence and AI. First, a data framework for AI training should be developed while respecting data sovereignty. As the saying goes in AI, garbage in, garbage out. If the data is not secure, balanced, and reliable, the output will not be trustworthy. Therefore, a global trusted data framework is essential," Prime Minister Modi said.

Moving to the technical and corporate side of AI development, PM Modi called for the end of the era of "black box" algorithms culture, where AI decision-making is opaque and hidden. He advocated for a shift toward total transparency. "We need a glass box approach instead of a black box, where safety rules can be viewed and verified. Accountability will become clearer, and ethical behaviour in business will also be encouraged," he said. Invoking a famous thought experiment in AI safety research, the PM warned of the "Paperclip Problem"- a scenario where an AI with a narrow goal like making paperclips consumes all available resources because it lacks a moral compass.

"If a machine is given the goal of simply making paperclips, it will continue to do so, even at the cost of devouring all the world's resources," he cautioned. To prevent such unintended catastrophes, the PM asserted that AI requires clear human values and guidance integrated into its core programming. The PM stated that AI excellence cannot exist in a vacuum. By aligning technical progress with human ethics, India aims to lead the world in creating a digital ecosystem that is both innovative and safe.

"It is believed that this Summit will play a crucial role in building a human-centric, sensitive global AI ecosystem. If we look at history, we see that humans have transformed every disruption into a new opportunity. Today, we have once again faced such an opportunity. Together, we have to transform this disruption into humanity's biggest opportunity," the Prime Minister said.

Furthering his vision for global equity, PM Modi called for the democratisation of Artificial Intelligence, arguing that it should serve as a mechanism for inclusion and empowerment rather than treating individuals as mere data points or raw material. He noted that India views the technology not with apprehension but as a blueprint for the future, provided its development remains transparent.

Addressing the assembly of world leaders and industry leaders, PM Modi said, "We have to give an open sky to AI, but at the same time, we have to keep the reins in our hands." The Prime Minister highlighted how AI is poised to enhance global systems, making them more efficient and smarter. He noted that the technology would pave the way for more creative professional roles and serve as a significant engine for innovation and entrepreneurship.

On the topic of transparency, he contrasted India's approach with more guarded global perspectives. "Some countries believe that AI should be developed in a confidential and closed manner. But India is different. We believe AI will truly serve the good of the world when it is shared and its codes are open. Only then will millions of young minds be able to improve it further," he said.

PM Modi observed that while a global divide exists between those who view AI with suspicion and those who see its potential, India has firmly chosen the latter. "I proudly and responsibly say that we do not see fear. India sees fortune in AI, India sees a future in AI. In AI, India sees opportunity and the blueprint of tomorrow," he asserted. (ANI)

