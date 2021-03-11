Chennai, Mar 11 (PTI) A section of ruling AIADMK and DMK workers on Thursday protested against allocation of constituencies from their home turf to allies for the April 6 assembly elections and wanted them to be set apart for partymen.

AIADMK workers protested against giving away the Egmore segment here to ally Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, while DMK cadres raised slogans against parting with the Ponneri constituency to Congress.

The ruling party men also protested against allocation of Poonamalle and Gummidipoondi constituencies to ally PMK.

Upset over omission of Labour Minister Nilofer Kafeel's name in the AIADMK list so far, her supporters in Vaniyambadi said the ruling party should not expect the votes of people from the region.

Similarly, in Sivaganga, Khadi Minister G Baskaran's supporters protested against him being not nominated.

AIADMK workers staged protest in other places as well including Srivilliputhur, Cheyyur and Chengelpet against the official nominees and wanted them to be replaced.

The AIADMK on Wednesday announced its second list of 171 candidates, taking the total nominees declared so far to 182.

