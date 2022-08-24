Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 24 (ANI): Senior AIADMK leader Gopala Krishnan has claimed that if Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran were in the AIADMK during the 2021 Assembly elections, the party would have surely won.

He claimed that the loss was because of different factions in the party.

Gopala Krishnan has been a former MP and a supporter of the Panneerselvam (OPS) faction within the AIADMK. He said that AIADMK was created by MG Ramachandran for the people's volunteers and there is no other political party in India with the same law or vision as AIADMK.

"MGR told people to elect their own leaders. Various new provisions in the laws were made for the AIADMK party because he wanted no one to ever experience the cruelty that he experienced in the DMK. But some of the leaders have changed the law programmes of AIADMK, because of which there are a lot of ups and downs with too much confusion among the members." Krishnan said.

He also told that as long as Jayalalitha was there, the party was united, but after her, the party needs to come together again.

"People thought that J. Jayalalitha will live for years and rule the party. Until she ruled all the leaders, and party members of AIADMK were united. At times OPS was slandered by members of the party. Even though there was divergence among the members, but OPS beared all the slanders and worked a long way toward the unity of the party," said Krishnan.

He said that currently the party is divided into factions, and it has to come together to make the party win in the 2026 Assembly polls.

"If Sasikala and TTV Dinkaran and AIADMK would have been united, they could have won even the 2021 Assembly polls. So if they work again with the two leaders O Panneerselvam (OPS) and E. Palaniswami together, they can win in the upcoming 2026 assembly election of Tamil Nadu. If they are united, they can definitely defeat DMK and register a great win," said the AIADMK leader.

The Supreme Court on August 18, refused to stay the Madras High Court's order which entitled the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to take over possession of the party headquarters in Chennai. (ANI)

