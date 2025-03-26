New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amid speculation that the two parties could again join hands ahead of assembly polls next year in the southern state.

The meeting took place at the residence of Amit Shah in the national capital. Palaniswami had arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day. AIADMK leader M Thambidurai was also present in the meeting.

The meeting assumes significance as AIADMK was an ally of BJP in NDA before parting ways in 2023 and the two parties are gearing up for assembly polls next year.

In the past two elections to Lok Sabha and previous assembly polls, AIADMK has not been able to put up a strong show and has also faced factionalism. BJP is keen to improve its prospects in Tamil Nadu after a determined effort in the last Lok Sabha polls in which it could not win a seat in the southern state.

Sources said further talks could be held between leaders deputed by the central BJP leadership and AIADMK leaders.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tamil Maanila Congress President GK Vasan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Vasan described the meeting as a "courtesy call." "Today (25.03.2025) at the Parliament House, New Delhi, a courtesy call was held on the Honorable Union Home Minister Mr. @AmitShah," Vasan posted on X after meeting Shah.

DMK won 133 seats in the 234-member Assembly in the 2019 assembly elections.

The BJP and ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads over a range of issues. BJP leaders have accused DMK of trying to use "language issue to hide its corruption."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced that all-party parliamentarians from the state will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to push for their demand for fair delimitation.

Stalin emphasised that Tamil Nadu had led the charge on the issue by passing a legislative resolution, holding an all-party meeting, and forming an all-India Joint Action Committee, making a significant impact at the national level.

"The demand made by Tamil Nadu is for fair delimitation. It is the first state in India to pass a legislative resolution, an all-party meeting, and an all-India Joint Action Committee, which has had an impact on the Indian level. To take this to the next level, all-party parliamentarians from Tamil Nadu are set to meet the Honourable Prime Minister and press our demand!" posted Stalin on X.

The Tamil Nadu government has been vocal about its opposition to any delimitation process that could reduce the state's representation in Parliament due to population control efforts. (ANI)

