Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 26 (ANI): The Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu assembly on Thursday.

E K Palaniswami, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly said, "We had brought the Dr J Jayalalithaa University in the Villupuram area. But today, they mentioned that the college will be affiliated with Annamalai University. It is a political vendetta, they dislike the name Jayalalithaa itself. That's why we have walked out of the assembly.

Also Read | How To Check if Your Aadhaar Number Has Been Misused To Buy Mobile SIM Cards That Don't Belong to You.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin introduced a bill in the State Legislative Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent quota in professional courses to the students of government schools. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)