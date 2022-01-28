Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI) The AIADMK on Friday relieved its Rajya Sabha member A Navaneethakrishnan of the post of secretary of the party's advocates wing.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Reviews Preparations at Parliament Ahead of Budget Session.

Navaneethakrishnan is relieved of the post effective January 28, top party leaders, O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said in a party release.

Also Read | President's Bodyguard To Retain Retiring Horses Vikrant, Viraat As Mark of Respect.

The duo, Coordinator and Joint Coordinator respectively, did not assign any reason for the party's decision.

The Rajya Sabha MP could not be reached immediately for his reaction.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)