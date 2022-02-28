Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): AIADMK cadre on Monday staged protest across the state against the arrest of former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar following the local body elections, which was held on February 19.

The police had arrested Jayakumar for allegedly assaulting and disrobing a man during the local body elections. The AIADMK had alleged that the man had indulged in fake voting at a polling booth.

Later, based on the complaint from the man, the police arrested Jayakumar on February 21.

Today, the AIADMK cadre held the protest across the state, demanding the release of Jayakumar.

Senior leaders like Sellur Raju participated in the protest held in Madurai. (ANI)

