New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the national capital successfully organised a bike rally on Wednesday as part of the celebrations of Ayurveda Day 2025. The event was conducted under the theme "Ayurveda for People & Planet "to highlight Ayurveda's contribution to holistic health and environmental sustainability.

The rally was flagged off from the AIIA Campus by Prof. (Dr.) Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, Director, AIIA. The occasion was graced by the former Director (I/C), Prof. (Dr.) Manjusha Rajgopala, along with Heads of Departments, faculty members, postgraduate and Ph.D. scholars, and staff.

Participants rode from AIIA to the Ministry of Ayush, carrying flags bearing the Ayurveda Day logo and the theme, symbolising collective commitment towards preventive healthcare and ecological well-being. The enthusiastic participation of the AIIA fraternity reflected the Institute's vision of spreading awareness on adopting Ayurveda for a healthier and sustainable lifestyle.

Addressing the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Pradeep Kumar Prajapati stated, "The rally reflects Ayurveda's timeless message of balance, not only for personal health but also for harmony with the environment. Through such initiatives, we aim to inspire youth and citizens to embrace Ayurveda as a way of life."

This year's rally also served as a precursor to the nationwide observance of Ayurveda Day on September 23, a date recently fixed by the Government of India to ensure uniformity in global celebrations. The date coincides with the autumnal equinox, symbolising balance in nature -- a core principle of Ayurveda.

The Ministry of Ayush and AIIA continue to engage in outreach activities, awareness drives, and collaborative programmes to integrate Ayurveda into mainstream health practices while promoting sustainable living. (ANI)

