New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has proposed to increase transparency of the selection process of its PhD students, by shifting the assessment pattern to objective written examinations instead of interview-based selections.

Aiming to have high-quality research and enhance NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rankings, AIIMS administration has announced reforms in the selection process for PhDs and awards of Institute fellowships at the institute.

The institute also proposed allocating a budget of Rs 200 crore to start 40–50 PhD Institute Fellowships on par with the Prime Minister’s Research Fellows scheme and apportion a budget of Rs 200 crore for the same, subject to necessary approvals from statutory committees of AIIMS and Government of India.

"The Director, AIIMS, New Delhi is pleased to announce reforms in the selection process for PhD and Award of Institute Fellowship at the institute. These reforms will act as a positive reinforcement for high-quality research and enhance the NRIF rankings in research for AIIMS, New Delhi," said a press release issued by AIIMS on Tuesday.

The approval for the budget proposed for the starting of 40-50 PhD Institute Fellowships will be sought from the Union Government.

During AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas’ interaction with the faculty, PhD students and scientists the Director identified the requirement for an in-house funding mechanism to increase the intake of meritorious PhD students.

"The Director interacted with AIIMS faculty, PhD students and Scientists and identified the requirement for an in-house funding mechanism to increase the intake of meritorious PhD students and award institute fellowships to enable high-impact research at the institute," said the statement.

It was proposed to increase the transparency of the selection process of PhD students, by shifting the assessment pattern to objective written examination based on MCQs and OSCE/OSPE instead of interview-based selection, said the institute

The entrance exams for PhD will be conducted biannually along with the DM/MCh Entrance Examinations at various centres throughout the country.

Further deliberations on the proposed modifications will be held in the Staff Council Meeting, Academic Committee meetings and Standing Finance Committee Meetings to ensure timely implementation of these reforms, said AIIMS director. (ANI)

