Bhubaneswar, Apr 18 (PTI) To provide new hope and improve the quality of life of patients suffering from severe urinary incontinence, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has launched a cutting-edge service for the placement of artificial urinary sphincters (AUS), a significant advancement in urological care, an official said.

The AUS implantation procedure is recognized as a gold standard treatment for urinary incontinence that has not responded to conventional treatment modalities. This service is particularly tailored for patients who have experienced urinary incontinence due to prostate surgery, spinal cord injuries, or other underlying conditions that affect urinary control.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2024 Clash in Lucknow: Tiff Between Student Groups Over ‘Loud Music’ During Ram Navami Celebrations at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (Watch Video).

AIIMS Bhubaneswar executive director Ashutosh Biswas said, "The department of urology at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has consistently been providing world-class care which is at the forefront of technology and innovation."

With the introduction of the services of AUS implantation here, the people of Odisha and eastern India will have access to this service, he added.

Also Read | Indore: Teenage Girl Accidentally Eats Jaggery Laced With Rat Poison, Dies.

This modern facility is the first of its kind in Odisha, the official claimed, adding that earlier this implantation was only available in the metro cities.

The AUS programme at AIIMS Bhubaneswar will be led by a team of highly skilled urologists and surgeons, trained in the latest techniques and using state-of-the-art technology.

"The initiation of the AUS implantation service represents a pivotal step in our commitment to offering comprehensive and advanced medical treatments," said Sambit Tripathy, assistant professor, department of urology, involved in delivering Andrology care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)