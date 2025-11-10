Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 10 (ANI): In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region, AIIMS Bhubaneswar has established a compact platform to integrate medical research, life sciences, and technology for innovation-driven healthcare solutions.

According to a release, the initiative aims to convert novel health-tech ideas into tangible products ready for validation and commercialisation.

As part of this endeavour, 33 start-up ideas and medical technology products/models were showcased at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Experts provided guidance for further product validation and market readiness, marking a significant step toward fostering a robust healthcare innovation ecosystem.

Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research, Government of India, and Director General, ICMR, applauding the initiative, remarked that this process, bringing together healthcare, technology, and entrepreneurship, will play a key role in the "Viksit Bharat" movement, encouraging young innovators to translate ideas into impactful products.

Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said, "AIIMS Bhubaneswar is committed to fostering interdisciplinary innovation by collaborating with premier technological institutes like IIT Bhubaneswar, BCKIC, and ILS. The institute aims to build an integrated innovation hub for medical technology in the region."

He further highlighted that AIIMS Bhubaneswar has signed MoUs with international universities, including Western Sydney University, Australia, to introduce integrated PhD programmes for young researchers. The institute has also established a Central Research and Skill Laboratory, inaugurated recently by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, to promote multi-disciplinary research and skill development. Plans are underway to develop a Bio-Incubation Centre to advance innovations in diagnostics, disease forecasting models, and AI-based healthcare tools.

To mark the progress of its research and innovation activities, the institute observed its 3rd Annual Research Day and 2nd Regional Research Conclave 2025. The theme of the event was "Medical Innovation: The Need of the Hour for Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat."

Alongside AIIMS Bhubaneswar's faculty and research staff, representatives from premier institutions such as IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Kharagpur, VSSUT Burla, NISER Bhubaneswar, IISER Berhampur, ILS Bhubaneswar, KIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIG Hospital Hyderabad, and TMCH Varanasi, as well as 14 start-up firms, participated in the conclave.

The event facilitated meaningful interactions among medical researchers, scientists, technologists, and entrepreneurs, creating pathways to convert start-up ideas into viable healthcare products that address current health challenges. (ANI)

