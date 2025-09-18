New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Marking the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, launched a mega medical camp for women under the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' campaign on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to provide free health checkups and screenings for women, with the goal of enhancing awareness and improving women's access to preventive healthcare services.

During the event, Dr Nirupam Madan, Superintendent at AIIMS Delhi, claimed that the response to this initiative has been positive, as by the afternoon, it had received 300 registrations from patients, and the momentum continues to grow.

"We have just started after 1 pm, and one hour into the activity, we already have 300 registrations. It is going strong," Madan told ANI.

The camp, which will continue for two weeks till October 2, is being organised to encourage more women to seek medical consultation and follow-up through the institute's outpatient departments (OPDs).

"They are going to be conducted at a stretch for two weeks till the second of October. We hope that this will boost attendance of ladies in our general OPDs because those who register can follow up in the OPDs as well," Dr Madan added.

Speaking about the services offered, Dr Madan said that doctors at the camp are conducting general physical examinations, antenatal checkups, and screening for communicable, non-communicable, dermatological, and ophthalmic disorders.

"The tests are being recommended by the doctors who are sitting for a general physical examination and antenatal checkup. We are screening particularly for communicable, non-communicable, and dermatological disorders. We also have ophthalmic tests," she added.

Madan also mentioned that routine lab investigations are also recommended, and samples are collected at AIIMS itself.

"Any routine lab investigations being recommended are also being conducted, and their samples are being taken right here..." added Madan.

Meanwhile, Anjali, a security guard at the hospital, praised the initiative, stating that many women were benefiting from comprehensive health checkups at no cost.

"The services for which we have to generally spend money, we are getting here for free. We are able to get a full body check-up done here..." she said.

Similar initiatives are being held across the country to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a 15-day camp to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, in which 26000 health screening camps will be established across the state

While speaking to the reporters in Guwahati, the Assam CM mentioned that during the prime minister's birthday, blood donation camps and economic help will be provided to women under the Arunodoi scheme.

"To celebrate the 75th birthday of PM Modi, in Assam, we are organising a 15-day program. In this program, women's health screening will be done. Twenty-six thousand camps will be organised. In every Assembly constituency, a mega health screening camp will be organised. In 'seva pakhwara', we will organise blood donation camps...we will provide economic help to new writers. Under our Arunodoi scheme, 30 lakh women will be included. At the same time, we will provide a fresh boost to 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'," Sarma said while addressing reporters in Guwahati.

He also added that the government will give a fresh push to the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and lauded PM Modi's leadership in steering India towards becoming a developed nation. (ANI)

