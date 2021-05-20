Rishikesh, May 20 (PTI) A 69-year-old black fungus patient died at the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here late on Wednesday night.

This is the third black fungus or mucormycosis death reported by the AIIMS, the hospital authorities said.

So far, 46 mucormycosis patients have been admitted to the AIIMS here, of whom three have died and one has been discharged after treatment, they said.

The remaining 42 are under treatment, the hospital authorities said.

