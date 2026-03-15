Taipei [Taiwan], March 15 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected 26 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) and 7 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels around its territory up until 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

Taiwanese forces also said that sixteen of the twenty-six sorties entered the country's northern, central and southwestern part Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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Taiwanese forces also said that they have monitored the situation and responded.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence wrote, "26 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 out of 26 sorties entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

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https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2032985133264023751

Earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of five sorties of Chinese aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels operating around their territory as of 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

Taiwanese forces said three out of five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), and added that they monitored the situation and responded.

In a post on X, the MND said, "5 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its own government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years. After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned to Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised.

In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan. Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC, United Service Institution of India states. (ANI)

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