By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi in a study observed obesity and allied comorbidities pose an enormous healthcare burden that requires a lifestyle modification by counselling and support from the provider.

The study titled 'Practice-based recommendations Lifestyle-related advice in the management of obesity: A step-wise approach' stated that, "physicians' regular encounter with obese patients and involvement in all aspects of medical management such as assessment, counselling and management of multidisciplinary teams makes them important stakeholders. For better prevention and management of obesity practise based recommendation is required"

At the initial stages of management, lifestyle-related advice on diet and physical activity is recommended.

"Lifestyle intervention programs such as Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) and Action for Health in Diabetes (Look AHEAD) target weight reduction of 5 per cent-10 per cent and correction in metabolic parameters such as glycosylated haemoglobin, blood pressure, and lipid profile."

Pharmacotherapy is introduced at body mass index (BMI) '>30 kg/m2 or BMI >27 kg/m2 with comorbidities', with an expected response of 5 per cent weight reduction in three months. The last stage is surgical intervention.

"A moderate calorie deficit diet of 1000-1200 kcal for women and 1500-1800 kcal for men is generally recommended for dietary management.

