New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): All India Institute of Medcial Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi on Sunday announced the successful implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Health Account-based scan and share facility (ABHA) aimed to cut down waiting time for Outpatient Department (OPD) and long queues at one of India's premier healthcare institutions.

The implementation of the ABHA-based scan and share facility has yielded remarkable results, with AIIMS New Delhi proudly occupying the first position, having issued an impressive 73,700 ABHA-based scan and share OPD tokens to date. This achievement further reinforces the hospital's dedication to providing efficient and patient-centric healthcare services.

ABHA Mobile application significantly reduced waiting times and streamlined the registration process for patients visiting the hospital, enhancing the overall patient experience at its OPD.

Dr Rima Dada, Professor-in-charge, Media Cell informed that patients who had to wait for a longer period at AIIMS had to endure long queues at OPD registration counters, resulting in discomfort and inconvenience. However, with the introduction of the ABHA-based scan and share facility, patients can now effortlessly bypass these queues, making their hospital journey more comfortable and hassle-free.

Utilizing the ABHA-compatible Personal Health Record application, patients can simply scan a designated QR code and instantly receive a unique token number. When their token is displayed, patients can directly approach the counter, eliminating the need for waiting in line. By embracing this cutting-edge technology, AIIMS New Delhi demonstrates its commitment to leveraging digital solutions for the benefit of its patients.

Dr M Srinivas, the Director of AIIMS New Delhi, expressed his enthusiasm for the positive impact this technology has had on patient care. He stated, "Our goal is to continuously improve the patient experience at AIIMS New Delhi. The ABHA-based Scan and Share facility allows us to reduce waiting times and streamline the registration process, ensuring a more convenient and hassle-free experience for our patients."

The introduction of the ABHA-based Scan and Share facility is part of AIIMS New Delhi's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare delivery. The institution remains dedicated to embracing cutting-edge technologies and best practices to enhance patient care and ensure a world-class healthcare experience. (ANI)

