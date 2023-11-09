Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 9 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced the name of Muhammad Mubeen as AIMIM candidate from Bahadurpura constituency, replacing incumbent candidate Maozam Khan.

"Janab Muhammad Mubeen will be the AIMIM candidate from the Bahadurpura Assembly constituency." Asuddin Owaisi posted on X.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Chairs Cabinet Meeting With Council of Ministers in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

He also expressed gratitude to incumbent MLA Maozam Khan for serving the constituency.

"I am thankful to Janab Maozam Khan for serving the people of Bahadurpura constituency as an AIMIM MLA for 3 terms and ASIFNAGAR MLA for 1 term," Owaisi posted.

Also Read | Abhishek Banerjee ED Interrogation: Questioning of TMC MP in West Bengal School Recruitment Scam Completed in One Hour.

The other AIMIM candidates in the fray are Akbaruddin Owaisi from Chandrayangutta, Mir Zulfeqar Ali from Chariminar, Jaffar Hussain Mehraj from Yakutpura, Mohd Majid Hussain from Nampally, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala from Malakpet, Kausar Mohiuddin from Karwan, Belli Ravi Yadav from Rajendranagar constituency, and Mohammed Rashed Farazuddin from Jubilee Hills.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao filed his nomination papers for both Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly constituencies on Thursday.

This is the third time he is contesting from Gajwel; he won the 2014 and 2018 elections from this constituency. This is, however, the first time he is contesting from Kamareddy.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS and Congress.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)