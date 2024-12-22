Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) A case has been registered against AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jaleel and 49 others for staging a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah without permission in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, police said on Sunday.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Jaleel took part in the demonstration at Paithan Gate on Saturday to protest Shah's remarks in the Parliament about Dr B R Ambedkar, an official said.

He said the protest was held without permission during a curfew.

The official said a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and no one has been arrested.

