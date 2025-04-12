Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) The AIMIM on Friday staged a protest in Jaipur's Bhatta Basti area against the Waq (Amendment) Act, the Bill for which was recently passed in Parliament.

The demonstration held after Friday prayers aimed to raise awareness about the perceived threats to Waqf properties and the rights of the Muslim community, AIMIM's Rajasthan unit chief Jameel Khan said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Welcomes AIADMK's Return to NDA Camp Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, Says 'Stronger Together, United Towards TN's Progress'.

Condemning the Act, Khan accused the Central government of attempting to seize control of Waqf assets and systematically marginalising the Muslims.

"This legislation is not about reform, but about reinforcing a broader agenda of exclusion and injustice against Muslims. We will continue to assert our democratic right to peaceful protest and also launch a public awareness campaign to explain the real implications of the Waqf law," Khan said.

Also Read | Murshidabad Stir: Tension in West Bengal As Protests, Violence Break Out Over Waqf Amendment Act (See Pic and Video).

"This was our peaceful effort to urge both the citizens and lawmakers to reconsider the amendment's broader impact on minority rights and social harmony," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)