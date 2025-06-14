Wreckage of Air India Al-171 flight which crash landed on a building soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India] June 14 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Friday expressed its condolences to the bereaved families over the loss of lives in the crash of Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight from Ahmedabad to London, which had 242 passengers and crew members on board.

In the press statement, AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani expressed profound grief over the unfortunate crash.

"We share in your sorrow and pray that the Almighty grants you patience and strength in this time of immense grief," he said.

He also demanded a thorough investigation into the crash.

"We demand a thorough investigation into the causes of this crash, and that those found responsible for any negligence be held accountable," the MPLB president said.

Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Chairperson Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi expressed her shock over the incident.

"I lack words for the incident. Even the thought of such an incident is horrifying... So many passengers, including ex-CM (Vijay Rupani), lost their lives... May the departed souls rest in peace and their families get the strength to bear the immense loss," she said.

On Thursday, the Air India's Boeing Dreamliner plane, bound for London's Gatwick, crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport. Only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash.

There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board the crashed plane, airline authorities said. (ANI)

