New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) All India Motor Transport Congress president Kultaran Singh Atwal joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here in presence of its national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

He joined the AAP along with along with dozens of his supporters, the party said.

"AAP's family has expanded manifolds today and I welcome everyone into the party. This will give a lot of strength to the party," Kejriwal said, welcoming the new members into the party fold.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey, AAP state OBC Morcha general secretary Ravindra Balyan and other leaders were present on the occasion, the party said.

Atwal said he joined the AAP as he was "very impressed" with the work done by the party's government in Delhi under Kejriwal's leadership.

"The way he (Kejriwal) has worked in Delhi needs to be replicated in other states like Himachal Pradesh too. The AAP has triumphed in both Delhi and Punjab and will win elections in more states in the future," a party statement quoted Atwal as saying.

Atwal said he would fulfil with complete honesty whatever responsibility the party gives him.

The AAP said Atwal is a well-known social worker.

"Prior to this, he was the chairman of the All India Motor Transport Congress," the party said.

Atwal is also the president of the Truck Owners Welfare Society in Delhi, it said.

"He has a strong hold on the public in Delhi," the party added.

According to its website, the AIMTC is an apex body of transporters, both cargo and passenger, and it has been serving the industry for over 80 years, representing lakhs of truckers as well as bus and tour operators.

